MANKATO — On a chilly Wednesday afternoon before Earth Day, Mankato native Alec Boyce gazed out at Hiniker Pond knowing the weather would soon warm up and people would be swimming in the water once again.
While taking in his surroundings, Boyce recalled that what might be a popular recreational option for Mankato residents now is the result of a hard-fought grassroots effort in the 70’s to save the site from being used as a storm-sewer holding pond.
It all started from a class project between himself and classmate John McCrady.
Boyce said that after visiting the pond following McCrady’s death earlier this month, he’s been reflecting on their efforts to save the pond for swimming and community use.
“John’s effort was much bigger than mine, but there’s a lot of people that were wanting to be involved, and it just so happened that John and I had a perfect opportunity,” he said.
That opportunity came when Boyce and McCrady were in Henry Quade’s water resource class at what was then known as Mankato State College and were assigned a paper.
“We didn’t just want to write a paper about a project that somebody else had done. We wanted to write a project about something that was a local issue,” Boyce said.
“The pond, there were people getting arrested there. You weren’t supposed to swim there. We all went swimming there, because we thought it was a really cool place to go.”
After some brief discussion with Quade, they settled on the idea.
“We were willing to say if this project goes south and this idea goes south, we were willing to take a bad grade, but if it goes north, we might have something that makes a difference,” Boyce said.
Their first step, Boyce said, was understanding what the city of Mankato was going to do with the pond, which was to use it for flood control and a storm-sewer holding pond.
“We felt that would degrade the quality of the water in the pond,” Boyce said.
Boyce said he and McCrady knew they needed a lot of community support in order to be successful in their efforts.
That ended up not being a problem.
“We put together an organization called Friends of Hiniker Pond and got people from a whole spectrum across the community,” Boyce said.
“By that time, it basically snowballed. A lot of people who wanted to see this happen got involved and really rolled up their sleeves to make this happen.”
At one point, Boyce recalled the city arguing a liability issue with residents swimming in the pond with them claiming a lifeguard was needed.
“What they did at that point was, the city said you can have swimming there, but you’re going to have to have a lifeguard. It’s going to cost you this much, and you’re going to have to have liability coverage, which they thought was out of reach,” Boyce said.
Supporters of the effort would not be stopped.
The group ended up holding Fun Sunday events and raised more than enough money.
“We didn’t use any tax dollars to operate the pond the first couple of years. It was all private donations. We really kept pressing the issue of, the city really needs to look at this as a reliable recreation asset,” said Boyce.
Boyce said he gives McCrady a lot of the credit at this point, especially almost two years into the effort when he moved out of state.
“It happened because of John. John was the sustained energy behind this effort,” he said. “He kept it going and served as the catalyst, but again a lot of other people in the community jumped on board.”
Supporters were also frequent attendees at City Council meetings.
Boyce said several people on the City Council at the time slowly started to accept their idea.
“Soon they bought into it,” Boyce said. “When we started seeing one or two people moving on the council with this idea, it was like a set of dominos.”
Throughout their work, supporters, including Quade and some of his students, conducted water quality studies throughout the seasons to determine if the quality was constant.
“We knew the water was clean. We documented that,” Boyce said.
Quade said he described the fight to save the pond for recreational use as a team effort.
“This was a period of what we call people’s politics that was very prominent at that time,” he said.
He added that he would describe McCrady as a natural leader.
“Behind the scenes, calling the shots, was McCrady,” he said. “It was such a group effort, and we fought it every step of the way.
“He learned a lot from me and I learned a lot from him. I miss him terribly.”
Boyce described his classmate and friend as “so charismatic it’s scary.”
“An optimist, had a twinkle in his eye. He could engage anyone, and the impact he made on my life. When he died it was just a loss for words,” he said.
McCrady, 70, died on April 3, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.