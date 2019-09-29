MANKATO — The Small Business Development Center is holding an overview presentation on Minnesota's new wage theft law.
The Legislature passed the law to create additional protections for workers and add criminal penalties for employers. Wage theft occurs when an employer avoids paying or fails to pay wages earned by its employees.
The seminar will be led by Tami Murphy, SBDC business consultant and owner of Extended Human Resources, a strategic human resource consulting firm. Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Labor & Industry and the U.S. Department of Labor will also participate.
The seminar is 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 16th at the MSU Strategic Partnership Center, 424 N. Riverfront Drive, Suite 210, Mankato.
Cost is $35; $25 for SBDC clients. Get tickets at myminnesotabusiness.com under the "training'' tab.
