MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is warning of imposter phone calls.
The department has received multiple reports of a scammer calling citizens falsely claiming to be affiliated with the Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.
The scammer claims the call recipient missed a court date or failed to respond to a subpoena and the scammer tries to elicit personal information. The scammer is using a phone number that appears to be from the Sheriff's Office.
“The Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to be suspicious of any phone calls or electronic communication asking for personal information or demanding money,” Capt. Paul Barta said in a news release.
