After the family of a Blue Earth County man who had fallen victim to scam calls started blocking phone numbers, a cab driver showed up at his door.
A scammer hired the taxi to go to the man's house, county adult protection worker Kristie Pittman recounted Wednesday.
The scammer then asked the taxi driver to put the resident on the phone. The taxi driver could hear the scammer instructing the resident to go to a store to get $1,500 in gift cards.
“That is how creative they get. That is how determined they are,” Pittman said of scammers during a presentation educating seniors on how to identify and avoid common scams.
The taxi driver knew gift card demands are a common scam tactic and ended the call.
“If anybody ever asks you to go purchase a gift card it's a scam,” Pittman told seniors who attended the class at the Vine Adult Community Center.
Other common red flags of a scam, attendees learned, include being contacted unexpectedly, being asked to send money, a check or money order in order to receive a prize, and being threatened or coerced to send money or personal information.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Detective Tiffany Blaschko and Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott co-led the class, and they had two common pieces of advice: take a moment to think before giving personal information or money to someone you don't know, and don't be afraid to ask for help if you're unsure if someone is a scammer.
They said thieves tend to pressure people to act quickly before they have time to think about whether they might be being scammed.
“Always take your time. Stop and think about what you're doing,” McDermott said.
When in doubt, the class leaders suggest people contact a family member or banker, who likely is aware of common scams. Blaschko said people even are welcome to call 911.
“Please don't feel like you are bothering us,” the detective said. “It's absolutely what we are there for.”
The class leaders said they've seen an increase in romance scams while people have been more isolated and spending more time online during the pandemic.
“I'm not saying don't date online,” Pittman said. “I'm saying if you are communicating with someone online either for friendship or romance and they ask you to send them money, they are scamming you.”
The 'grandparent scam' is becoming less common but is still happening, the presenters said. That's when a thief calls pretending to be a grandchild or calling on behalf of a grandchild needing money to get out of trouble, such as needing bail to get out of jail.
Blaschko said she was involved in a case where the scammer even knew the grandchild's name and that the grandchild was out of town on vacation. Social media pages can provide scammers that type of information.
“They did their homework,” she said.
Pittman said young adults actually are the most frequent victims of scams. But senior citizens lose more money when they are victimized.
“There's a lot of wealth in the senior population,” Pittman said. “The scammers know that, and so they're really narrowing in on how to get to your vulnerabilities.”
