NICOLLET — Bruce Lund of Nicollet is not easily fooled and he’s savvy about security measures to protect his home computer. Still, two email con men figured out a way to convince him to buy them an expensive gift card.
“I never thought that I would be one of the scammed seniors,” said the 71-year-old Lund.
“Usually, I recognize emails that are spam and I delete them. But this one looked legitimate,” he said.
A fake email Lund received early in October was sent by criminals posing as the computer service Geek Squad he contracts with through Best Buy.
“The font and the color of the company logo they used was exactly like the one for the company I use. The email indicated I owed $500 for my technical support plan.. I knew that was inaccurate, so I called the number on the email.”
That phone line was answered by a man who wasn’t interested in discussing the possibility of a discrepancy in Lund’s bill. Instead, the man and his accomplice threatened criminal charges if Lund didn’t pay up immediately. The two then demanded Lund buy a gift card for them to cover the cost of the “debt.”
After Lund returned from another store where he made a $500 purchase, he called the scammers and provided them with the numbers on the card. The scammers then instructed Lund to shred both the gift card and the store receipt.
“That’s when the red flag went up,” Lund said.
He instead took the receipt back to Walmart where the purchase had been made and spoke to the manager, but he wasn’t able to get his money back.
A Geek Squad representative told The Free Press the company will work with customers who report scams.
Lund also spoke to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s department.
“The sheriff told me it’s almost impossible to get the money back.”
Lund is a retiree and a Vietnam veteran with a disability.
“I’m on Social Security, and I have a house payment and utility bills. That leaves little left over for me. I ended up cutting back on food.”
Lund said he’ll manage to get by financially. It’s getting over the feelings associated with being duped that’s been tough.
Lately, he’s been googling information about how victims of scams cope.
“I read that lots of people deal with the emotions of feeling really stupid.”
Lund said he wants the public to know what happened to him, so that others can be warned.
“Younger folks could fall for this scam, too.”
Local and state agencies offer services to help residents identify con artists’ schemes before money is exchanged as well as support for those who were victimized.
The “older adults who wonder if they are in a scam situation can call us,” said Robin Thompson, information and assistance director for Senior LinkAge Line.
“In fact, just today (Friday) we handled calls from Blue Earth and Virginia (Minnesota) from people who had received calls from someone wanting to set up Medicare appointments at their homes. Medicare does not arrange appointments that way.”
Thompson and her co-workers were able to prevent Blue Earth residents from falling for a telemarketers’ scheme.
“We called the police department and they went to their house. The person at their door was there to try to sell them something.”
Thompson said people should feel free to call when they are in doubt about a call or believe they are in the middle of a scam.
“We know what to do in situations like that and we can keep level headed.”
