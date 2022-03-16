MANKATO — South Central College will share in just over $2 million in federal funding to improve training for advanced manufacturing careers, while Blue Earth County will get $4.3 million for its Energy Efficiency Project.
SCC and Minnesota State College Southeast will use the funding to help businesses grow their own workforce from within, attract new employees and control the costs associated with training a highly skilled workforce in rural locations.
Blue Earth County will use its funds to do energy-efficiency projects at all county-owned buildings.
Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced they had secured the federal funding for southern Minnesota and said it will boost the local economy through expanded workforce development programs and modernize the region’s energy infrastructure with more clean, efficient renewable energy projects.
There was a total of $170 million earmarked for the state.
"If you look at your population and the amount you received you guys did very well," Klobuchar said Wednesday.
"There were a number of energy efficiency projects put forward (statewide) and this was one of the biggest ones that got funded. It will save money because of the energy efficiency."
Klobuchar said she was also pleased to target the workforce training money to SCC.
"One of my big focuses across the state has been workforce training and (SCC President) Annette Parker really made the case for workforce training onsite and online. I've visited many sites and they get training (for employees) to move to the next level and earn more, or for the employers they want to keep employees and this is one good way to do it," Klobuchar said.
SCC
Parker said the funding will help in a variety of ways.
"We'll be using part of it to get some mobile training equipment so we can go out to different job sites and partner with our manufacturers.
"We'll also get some new equipment for the lab and there will be some curriculum development for staff to help students navigate through these different (manufacturing) choices."
SCC works with regional manufacturers from Winona to New Ulm, training their employees to increase their skills. Some come to campus to take classes while SCC staff takes mobile units to help train employees at job sites. Parker said they train about 12,000 people a year in the non-credit workforce development program.
SCC's workforce development division is called South Central College Customized Workforce Education or SCC Customized Workforce Education.
SCC also has a little less than 5,000 credit-based students taking programs for degrees.
Parker said Klobuchar took a keen interest in what the college was doing with business partners. "When we started working on this back in 2014, Sen. Klobuchar attended sessions we had with manufacturers and I think she understood what we could bring to Greater Minnesota," Parker said. "I'd like to really thank Senators Smith and Klobuchar."
Blue Earth County
Joshua Milow, Blue Earth County deputy county administrator, said they will use the federal funds for three strategies.
"The biggest share, $3.8 million, will be for energy efficiency. Countywide LED lighting and lighting control upgrades throughout the county," he said.
"Also, when we get to the point of building a new public works building, we will install a geothermal heating and cooling system with part of those dollars."
The second focus is adding electric charging stations at each of the county buildings, about 20 stations in all. "Most will be fast-charging stations."
The last area will relate to a new public works campus. There will be a main shop building and a separate cold-storage building. Plans are to put a 200kW solar panel on the roof of the cold-storage building, at a cost of $400,00 to $500,000, to provide energy for the campus. The location of the new campus is still being considered by the County Board.
Milow said a study showed that if all the efficiency steps are taken, the county should save about $130,000 a year in energy costs.
He said that the county was the only one to get funding for energy-efficiency projects, even though several had applied for it. "We're very appreciative of our senators," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.