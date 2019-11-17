NORTH MANKATO — South Central College and seven area businesses received state grants to help people get on-the-job training while also getting classroom experience at SCC.
The funding comes from Minnesota’s PIPELINE program, which stands for Private Investment, Public Education, Labor and Industry Experience.
Businesses involved are Dotson Iron Castings, Jones Metal, Mankato Clinic, Kato Engineering and V-Tek. Allina Health in New Ulm and Winegar in Waseca also will receive grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.