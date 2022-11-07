Farhya Abdirahman is the first of her family to immigrate to the U.S. and attend college.
She said that she’s proud, but that there are also dark days. And while her Arabic first name translates to “happy” in English, there was a time when Abdirahman didn’t feel quite so.
“Why should I be in this situation by myself?” the single mother of one asked. “There was a time I wanted to give up everything. I said, ‘You know what, I can’t do this. I'm not strong enough.’ I was doubting myself, and actually even dropped some (college) classes.”
But her little one reminded her of why it was all worth doing.
Abdirahman brought her son, Abdallah, over to a friend's house for a playdate where she overheard him boasting about her accomplishments.
“He was playing with her kids and he was like, ‘You know, my mom goes to college. Your mom never went to college, but my mom goes to college and I'm so proud of her.’ And that broke my heart,” she said. “I almost gave up what was making him happy.”
Abdirahman realized then that she wasn’t just doing it for her, but she was also paving the way for her son to one day attend college himself.
“'I wasn't in a situation to give up,” she said. “So I went back.”
Back to South Central College she went.
When Abdirahman returned, she was adamant about no longer doing it alone, so she reached out to SCC’s TRIO program, which provides specialized support services to underrepresented students, including first generation.
Abdirahman received advising through the program, and she’s now on her way to successfully completing an associate's of arts degree in social work.
“They made my journey easy,” she said about her TRIO advisor.
On Monday at SCC’s north Mankato campus, Abdirahman decided to give back to the program that has given her so much by lending her time and assistance at a booth with TRIO for the national First-Generation College Celebration Day.
SCC celebrated with games and prizes while providing information to students, faculty and staff about first-generation college students.
The inaugural celebration occurred in 2017 after the Council for Opportunity in Education encouraged institutions nationwide to celebrate first-generation college students on or around Nov. 8.
“First-generation students have repeatedly demonstrated that supporting and encouraging promising students, often low income, whose parents never went to college, is one of the great investments our country can make,” said COE President Maureen Hoyler in a news release. “Their success stories are worth celebrating.”
The date was chosen to honor the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. It ushered in programs such as the Federal TRIO programs.
SCC’s TRIO program serves 140 students each year, two-thirds of whom are first generation. TRIO Director Lisa Leech said that endless support is given to first-generation college students through the program.
“We will do pretty much anything that we are allowed to do, based on the law and regulations. Anything that a student needs help with, we're going to try to assist them or find resources for them,” she said. “I like to tell my students that we can do almost anything other than give them money, but we can steer them towards it sometimes.”
TRIO assists students with financial aid, transferring to four-year universities after completion of their associate's degree at SCC and more.
Jessica Dewar, a first-generation college student studying social work at SCC, said TRIO has even helped her find child care for her two young daughters.
“First-generation college students don't have parents that know how to help them, and they might go aimlessly through college and make lots of mistakes,” Leech said, speaking from personal experience. “It's helpful to have someone that they can go to to support them and prevent those problems.”
Abdirahman said she was thankful for that.
“I didn’t know what to do or where to go,” she said. “Luckily, TRIO helped me out.”
