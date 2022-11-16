South Central College and Gustavus Adolphus College were among the 394 colleges and universities recognized Wednesday for their efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement in the 2022 election.
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge — a national nonpartisan initiative of the organization Civic Nation — recognized SCC and Gustavus as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.
"I'm pleased, but not surprised, that Gustavus students have been recognized for their voter participation and engagement," said Gustavus President Rebecca Bergman in a written statement. "The school has long been known for programs which ensure that our students understand how to register to vote and get informed about the electoral process, and which help get them to the polls when it's time to vote. We're proud to have been cited among the most democratically involved colleges in the U.S., and we'll build upon these efforts in future elections."
SCC and Gustavus, along with 392 other institutions, were recognized for completing these four actions: participate in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge; share 2020 NSLVE Reports with campus voting data with ALL IN; develop and submit a 2022 democratic engagement action plan with ALL IN; and have a current signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.
Colleges and universities that join the challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus.
“South Central College is proud to have leaders at all levels of the college who support civic engagement and voter turnout,” said SCC Director of Student Success Brian Yingst in a news release. “As a regional college, we are in a unique position to educate students on the importance of civic duty, social responsibility and the impact voting can have on their community. We are proud to receive recognition for the work our students have put into increasing voter registration and turnout.”
ALL IN currently engages more than 9 million students from more than 950 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 44 of which are in Minnesota.
“College student voter turnout has increased since 2016, and this increase has been driven by students. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is excited to expand our ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll to recognize these student voting champions across the country,” said Executive Director of ALL IN Jennifer Domagal-Goldman in a news release.
“These students registered voters, served on their campus voting coalitions, spearheaded voter education efforts, advocated for campus polling locations and organized other voter engagement efforts to ensure their peers were confident and informed voters," she stated.
