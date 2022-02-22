Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High around 15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -7F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.