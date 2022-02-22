The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — South Central College has been designated a Leader College for its commitment to working with other colleges to share knowledge and exchange ideas aimed at boosting completion rates for all students.
SCC, which has campuses in North Mankato and Faribault, was one of four colleges newly recognized with the designation from Achieving the Dream, a national initiative dedicated to advancing community colleges as hubs of equity and mobility in their communities.
Another 16 previously designated colleges across the country were also recertified as Leader Colleges. Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet is the only other Minnesota institution among the 20.
“A large number of individuals at South Central College have worked tirelessly on developing innovative initiatives aimed at narrowing the equity gap and improving success for all students,” said SCC President Annette Parker in a statement. “It is tremendously rewarding to make a difference in the lives of students, and to be recognized as a leader by Achieving the Dream provides additional validation that we are on the right track.”
SCC has been a part of the ATD Network since 2017. Student success strategies that have been fully implemented at SCC include mental health counseling with a social worker at each campus, along with establishing food pantries and clothing closets on both campuses. SCC has also implemented course planning and advising software, a data-informed proactive advising model, and financial literacy resources for students.
Additional strategies that will soon be implemented include executing a cohesive communication plan for promoting wrap-around student services, guided learning pathways, and career and transfer services.
After taking advantage of expert advice from other institutions, Parker said she looks forward to sharing SCC’s successful strategies to benefit students at other colleges across the U.S.
