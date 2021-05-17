NORTH MANKATO — South Central College announced Monday its new vice president of academic and student affairs.
Jennifer Fager will begin in the role June 28.
Fager has more than 20 years working in the field of higher education. She now serves as interim dean of occupational programs at Kirtland Community College in Michigan.
Prior to her appointment at Kirtland, she served as vice president of academic affairs at Mid Michigan College. She holds bachelor, master and doctorate degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
