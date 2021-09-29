NORTH MANKATO — South Central College has received a federal grant of more than $2 million to improve advising for older and underrepresented students.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Education will be used to institute “guided learning pathways” for students age 21 and older and first-generation students, low-income students and students of color.
The grant begins Oct. 1 and continues for five years.
Guided learning pathways, according to the Association of American Colleges and Universities, are clear, educationally coherent program maps showing students what is expected of them upon program completion in the workforce or in their next level of education.
