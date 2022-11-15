MANKATO — Thanksgiving will come a week early for South Central College when the culinary arts program is offering a meal Thursday for students and the public.
The meal will be served 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the North Mankato Campus Café. It costs $12 and will be available for dine-in or take-out, with limited quantities available.
Seventy-five SCC students will enjoy the meal for free, courtesy of SCC Student Life. Any remaining tickets will be available for students only at the Student Life office 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Otherwise, the event is open to the public.
The entrée includes roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry orange relish, roasted squash, buttered corn and a pumpkin cream cheese bar.
“We want to make sure that everyone is available to have the opportunity to celebrate the holiday, and whether they are with family or friends or able to go home or not, we wanted to make sure that we acknowledged the occasion and made it available for students,” said culinary arts instructor Lizbeth Kliewer.
The meal is prepared by about 40 culinary arts students, Kliewer said. The college partnered with Jennie-O Turkey Store out of Faribault, which did a demonstration on butchering turkeys and made a large donation of birds as well.
Kliewer said the culinary arts program is also partnering with the agriculture department.
“The squash that we’re featuring is out of our garden. It’s grown here, our students are involved with going out into the garden. So we are making use of product that has been developed here as well,” she said.
