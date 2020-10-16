NORTH MANKATO — South Central College received a nearly $1.3 million grant to bring mechatronics classes to rural high schools.
The National Science Foundation grant to develop remote versions of SCC's introductory mechatronics courses for high school students. Mechatronics is a combined study of mechanical and electronic systems.
The future high school courses will provide students with up to 12 credits at South Central College.
“Our vision is to bring mechatronics not only to students who already know they are interested in automation and robotics, but more importantly to those who may not even know this is a career possibility,” SCC mechatronics instructor Doug Laven said in a statement. “This is going to make a real difference in the lives of these students.”
SCC is partnering with Central Community College in Nebraska to develop the curriculum and teacher training. The grant also will support the development of mentorships and other industry partnerships.
“This new grant will provide further opportunities for our dedicated businesses to get involved in the education of their future employees,” Laven said.
The project builds upon SCC's existing mechatronics remote learning program. Developed with a $900,000 National Science Foundation grant in 2013, SCC students can complete mechatronics courses from anywhere with at-home toolkits and remote access to SCC's automation lab.
