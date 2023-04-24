Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Buffalo and Pepin Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Washington and Pierce Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and Stearns Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions continue through most of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 945 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 804.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 800.3 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&