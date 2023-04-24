NORTH MANKATO — Young adults with autism may receive job training through a recently extended South Central College program.
Computer numerical control operator training is available June 12-Aug. 17 through the Customized Workforce Education's Uniquely Abled Academy on SCC's North Mankato campus.
The 10-week program teaches participants skills necessary to be entry-level CNC operators. Job placement support also is offered.
Students who complete the course may test for industry-recognized credentials. They also have an option of continuing in SCC’s machine-tool technology diploma program.
Minnesota Department of Human Services has approved an extended Innovation Grant awarded to South Central College to provide Uniquely Abled Academy training. The program is offered at a reduced rate of $2,500 per participant.
Those receiving services from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development also may receive support to cover some program costs.
May 1 is the application deadline.
Uniquely Abled Academy was offered for the first time in 2022 through SCC's Customized Workforce Education. It's the first and the only program of its kind available in the state.
Similar academies have been developed in California, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
For more information or to apply for the SCC academy, go to: southcentral.edu/uaa.
