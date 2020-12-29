NORTH MANKATO — The vice president of student and academic affairs at South Central College will be leaving to take a position in New York.
DeAnna Burt-Nanna has been appointed president at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York, effective May 21.
She will continue to serve SCC through March, according to an SCC news release.
Burt-Nanna joined SCC in May 2018. In her leadership of academic and student affairs, highlights of her time at the college have included supporting SCC's reaffirmation of regional accreditation, implementing numerous policy and process enhancements, and advancing student success through the Achieving the Dream initiative that closes equity gaps among diverse student populations.
