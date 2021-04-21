NORTH MANKATO — Marsha Danielson, vice president of economic development at South Central College, has been named as the next president of Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona.
Danielson's selection by the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities will become effective July 1.
During her 14-year tenure at SCC, which has campuses in North Mankato and Faribault, Danielson was senior associate to the president and dean of economic development prior to her five-year vice presidency.
Before coming to SCC, she worked at Minnesota State University from 1996 to 2007 in areas including development, alumni relations, external relations, and marketing and communications.
