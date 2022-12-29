NORTH MANKATO — South Central College's vice president of finance and operations recently was recognized the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities.
Roxy Traxler received the system's Outstanding Service Award Dec. 7 during the 2022 Minnesota State Finance Conference in St. Paul.
Traxler has served as vice president of finance and operations for SCC since 2019. She oversees business and auxiliary services, facilities, human resources, marketing and communications and information technology.
Her fiscal and operational leadership throughout the pandemic, continuing enhancements to the college’s budgeting process and diligent oversight of significant facilities improvements were reasons Traxler was honored with the award, SCC President Annette Parker said in a press release.
