NORTH MANKATO — South Central College’s workforce development division has a changed its name from the Center for Business and Industry to Customized Workforce Education.
The new name reflects the diverse workforce solutions that ensure employees and employers have the tools and training needed to succeed and thrive in southern Minnesota’s economy, a SCC press release said.
SCC Customized Workforce Education has offices at SCC’s Faribault and North Mankato campuses.
