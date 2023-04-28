MANKATO — South Central College’s 2023 commencement ceremony is slated May 11 in Mankato.
The ceremony begins 4 p.m. in at Bresnan Arena in Taylor Center at Minnesota State University.
The event will celebrate 579 students from the college’s Faribault and North Mankato campuses who completed their programs in the fall and spring semesters as well as those who anticipate completing graduation requirements this summer.
This year’s keynote commencement speaker is SCC alumnus Kelly Nygaard, president of the Stillwater/Oak Park Heights Convention and Visitors Bureau. Minnesota State Board of Trustees Kathy Sheran, a former state senator and Mankato City Council president, also will speak.
Annabelle Wellnitz has been selected as student speaker. An active campus leader, Wellnitz will be graduating with an associate of arts degree and an associate of applied science in culinary arts.
For more information about the commencement ceremonies go to: www.southcentral.edu/graduation.
