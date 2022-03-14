MANKATO — The new soccer field on the Bethany campus has a new name.
Scheels Field at Bethany Lutheran College will be home to Bethany Vikings soccer and will also host a range of other community sporting events, including high school athletic events featuring schools from throughout southern Minnesota.
There is also an 84,0000-square-foot activity and wellness center currently under construction next to the field. Mayo Clinic Health System earlier announced a partnership with Bethany on the Wellness Center project.
The partnership with Scheels was announced Monday by Bethany and the privately held sporting goods and entertainment store headquartered in Fargo. The company has 31 stores in 14 states, including its Mankato store in River Hills Mall, which opened in 1969.
“Scheels is an important fixture in Mankato serving the region for over a half century, and is a tremendous asset to the Mankato community through both their premier retail store, and also the ongoing support of various community causes and projects," Bethany President Gene Pfeifer said in a statement.
Bethany said that beyond offering a home for Bethany sports and students, they envision Scheels Field and the activity and wellness center to be a quality, affordable, indoor and outdoor health and recreational space for the Mankato area.
Brandon Scheel, Mankato store leader, said in a statement that Bethany is a well-run organization with strong leadership and a positive community impact.
"We want to work with partners that will make a difference in people's lives. Bethany does that every day.”
The multi-phase upgrade of athletics facilities began with Bethany signing a lease with the city of Mankato in 2018 to host the Vikings baseball team at city-owned Franklin Rogers Park. That made room for the upcoming wellness center and for the creation of a $1.6 million artificial turf soccer field, which debuted in 2019, part of a $3 million project that also included a stormwater retention pond.
Once the wellness center is finished, renovations are planned for the Ronald Younge Gymnasium, the larger of Bethany’s two gyms and the home to everything from basketball and volleyball games to commencement ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.