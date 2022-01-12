The Free Press
NEW ULM — August Schell Brewing Company is bringing back its Firebrick for Firefighters program, donating a portion of sales from every case and keg of Firebrick Vienna Lager sold in 2022.
“Giving back has always been part of our DNA here at Schell’s,” Ted Marti, president of Schell’s said in a press release. “I believe in our community. It’s been good to us, so we want to be good to them.”
To bring more awareness to the program and highlight firefighters’ sacrifices, Schell’s worked with fire departments to source decommissioned fire helmets to rest on retail displays.
Schell’s gift shop is selling Firebrick for Firefighters branded apparel and drinkware with a portion of those proceeds to be given back to local fire departments as well.
The brewery and its distributors are donating funds to MnFIRE, the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (mnfireinitiative.com) and the St. Paul Fire Foundation (stpaulfirefoundation.org) to help firefighters throughout Minnesota as well as other organizations within their six-state sales region.
“Funds from the 2022 initiative will continue to support the overall mission of providing Minnesota’s firefighters with the tools they need to prioritize and protect their health,” said MnFIRE President George Esbensen in a statement.
The goal is to raise more than $20,000 and bring attention to the sacrifices firefighters make that can affect their emotional wellness and cause health problems such as cardiac issues and cancer.
SPFF Director Cris Shapira said funds will be used for a number of initiatives. “We’re working to provide firefighters with better access to cancer screenings, new mattresses at fire stations and equipment that allows them to perform duties in a safer and more efficient manner.”
People can find out where to get Firebrick at schellsbrewery.com/beer-locator.
Schell’s is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the country and specializes in German-style lagers.
