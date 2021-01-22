NEW ULM — Despite being the largest craft brewer in the state with a dedicated following for their Schell's and Grain Belt brands, Kyle Marti said the pandemic has delivered a big blow to August Schell Brewing.
"We're lucky we have a relatively diverse portfolio. But when the (governor's) orders came through closing in-person (service) at bars and restaurants, they canceled two months' of our keg orders and kegs are 35% of our business," said Marti, vice president of operations and sixth-generation descendent of founder August Schell.
On Friday afternoon Marti led a tour of the New Ulm brewery and talked to five lawmakers who have been supportive of lifting a state law that bans some of the larger craft brewers from selling growlers: Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato; Sen. Karin Housely, R-St. Marys Point in the St. Croix River valley; Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault; Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul; and Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia.
"It's just to make that personal connection to lawmakers," Marti said.
Schell's and five other state breweries — Castle Danger, Fulton, Indeed, Lift Bridge and Surly — have joined to urge lawmakers to remove the state's cap on who can sell growlers.
The #FreeTheGrowler initiative by the Alliance of Minnesota Craft Breweries is aimed at getting the Legislature to repeal the law that prohibits breweries that produce 20,000 or more barrels of beer a year from selling beer in 64-ounce growlers from their taprooms.
Marti said five Minnesota breweries currently can't sell growlers, and other brewers are nearing the 20,000-barrel limit. "Of the 8,000 breweries in the country, there are only five where people can't buy growlers and they're all here in Minnesota. It's such an outdated law."
Marti said he and other brewers aren't pushing for the change because it would be a huge financial benefit. He estimates that if Schell's were allowed to sell growlers, it would only account for about 1% of their business.
But he said consumers want and expect to be able to buy growlers at brewery taprooms and he said any extra sales help craft brewers. And Marti, as well as representatives of two other larger breweries, told lawmakers that growler sales allow them to sell new small-batch beer varieties to see if they are well received by customers. If they're a hit, breweries can produce more and expand their businesses.
Marti said Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders that closed bars and restaurants to in-door service on two occasions were devastating.
"We go out two months before and get orders and that beer is brewed and put into tanks a month and a half out. So when the (executive orders) came, our customers called and canceled orders. We had over 1,000 kegs we'd produced (each time) that didn't have a home."
He said the brewery had to dump those kegs of soon-to-expire beer after both shutdown orders.
"We'd already spent the money on it. You'll never make that up."
Marti said there are hopeful signs now that bars and restaurants have reopened and the vaccine is rolling out.
"You're seeing consumer confidence coming back. But it's still going to be a tough year this year. It won't go back to normal but it's trending the right way."
Competing interests
The debate over growler limits and other issues involving craft brewers has percolated for years.
"There's been an ongoing effort to lift the growler cap. It's been discussed the five years I've been in the Senate," Frentz said.
The growler cap and other issues pit various groups, including the smaller breweries that must compete against the larger craft brewers, unions representing brewery workers, groups that see expanded sales at larger craft brewers as an increased revenue source for the state, and other liquor and wine producers and retailers.
Nash said that liquor laws passed in 1948 in Minnesota "have changed very little since."
In early 2019, Housely introduced an amendment that would raise the 20,000 barrel cap to 40,000.
But Sen. Gary Dahms, the Redwood Falls Republican who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, objected to the amendment and it was withdrawn.
At the time, Dahms told MPR News that there have been long and difficult conversations between craft brewers and the other parts of the liquor business over production caps at craft breweries.
Marti said he'd like to see the state lift the growler ban on any brewery that produces fewer than 250,000 barrels per year. Under current law, any brewery that produces more than 250,000 barrels can not have a taproom. The law is intended to keep the mega-brewers, such as Budweiser, from setting up taprooms to compete with craft brewers.
Frentz said he's unsure whether any growler legislation will come up or gain much attention in the upcoming session of the Legislature, which will be dominated by setting a budget amid the pandemic.
