MANKATO — The president of August Schell Brewing Company in New Ulm is the guest speaker for South Central Small Business Development Center’s next “Behind the Success” presentation 4-5:15 p.m. Sept. 20 at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.
Ted Marti will share experiences and lessons he has learned throughout his career with America’s second-oldest family-owned brewery. Under Marti’s guidance, the company has embraced sustainable practices, expanded its offerings and received numerous accolades for its products.
The center is the host of a series of presentations intended for entrepreneurs, both new and experienced. There is no admission fee; however, registration is required.
To register or for more information, contact Molly Byron at 389-2228 or email a request to: molly.byron@mnsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.