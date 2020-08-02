The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — The late William H. Schimmel, who attained the rank of private first class when he served in the U.S. Army, has been selected for North Mankato American Legion Post 518’s Veteran of the Month honor for August.
Schimmel was born in 1927 in Faribault. He joined the Army in 1952 and was a radio equipment repairman with the 511th Signal Company.
After his honorable discharge in 1954, Schimmel taught at high schools in Winona, Waseca and Mankato. A longtime resident of North Mankato, he served as a Nicollet County commissioner.
His survivors include his wife, Naomi, two sons and four daughters.
A short outdoor ceremony in Schimmel’s honor took place 10 a.m. Saturday near a flagpole at the west end of Wheeler Park in North Mankato. After a short tribute was read, it was placed in a display stand in front of the flagpole.
Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIAs who want to similarly honor the memory of someone who served in the military should call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Membership in a service club is not a requirement and honorees may have lived outside of the North Mankato-Mankato area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.