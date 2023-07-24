MANKATO — The Minnesota Community Health Worker Alliance is offering 90 scholarships to go toward a Minnesota community health worker certificate with the goal of diversifying the public health workforce.
The nonprofit, which aims for health equity, hopes the scholarship targeted to people from BIPOC, under-resourced and high social vulnerability communities — including rural Minnesota — will help better meet the needs of those communities in the state.
Community health workers, or CHWs, are responsible for helping people navigate health and social service systems and connecting people to resources. CHWs can work in a variety of environments from schools, clinics and mental health organizations but can also work out in the community such as by doing home visits.
Alliance Program Director Anne Ganey said the goal is for CHWs to come from the communities they serve, adding that their shared life experience and cultural knowledge can help build trust in those communities.
In practice, examples could be CHWs from rural communities who know the resources or people from BIPOC communities who can connect with fellow clients.
“Really, what we encourage people to do for CHWs is look for someone who has that shared life experience with the community, knows the culture and is trusted by the community. Then they can get the training. It’s the CHW character that’s really important in the effectiveness of a CHW,” Ganey said.
Diversifying the workforce is part of that goal, she said.
“We have seen CHWs go on to become nurses, social workers, go into public health, so yes, that’s definitely a part of it, because we will have a better chance of achieving health equity when we have more people working in our systems who look like the people they’re serving and who understand that community and that culture.”
The scholarship can cover up to $3,750 of the cost of the certificate, and students may qualify for more money for education-related costs.
Scholarship applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and either be a U.S. citizen or a foreign national with a visa permitting permanent residence to apply.
Five schools offer the online program to get the certificate, including Minnesota West Community and Technical College, Normandale Community College, Northwest Technical College, St. Catherine’s University and Saint Mary’s University.
Applying for the scholarship is a two-step process. Applicants need to both apply for the scholarship with the Health Worker Alliance and apply and be accepted to one of the five colleges.
Ganey said they encourage people to apply for the program and scholarship at the same time.
The deadline for the first round of scholarships is Aug. 24, but Ganey said there will be more opportunities in the following years.
The scholarship is funded by a three-year grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
