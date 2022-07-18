MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools board announced board member Bukata Hayes’ resignation Monday night after serving just five months.
Chair Jodi Sapp said during Monday’s meeting, which Hayes did not attend, that his decision to resign was due to his family moving to the Twin Cities.
Hayes’ resignation follows several resignations from the board over the past year, including Darren Wacker’s and then-Vice Chair Kenneth Reid’s.
Hayes was appointed in January and sworn in in February to fill Wacker’s seat.
Up until Hayes’ resignation, the board was set to be fully restored as of Monday’s meeting, where interim board member Patrick Baker was sworn in to fill Reid’s seat after his resignation in May.
Sapp said she was disappointed after learning of Hayes’ decision Monday afternoon.
“Personally, I’m sad. As board chair, I’m sad. Bukata, he was an amazing asset to this community,” she said. “I am so glad that we got him for the time we had him for.”
During Monday’s meeting, the board appointed Shannon Sinning to fill Hayes’ spot; he will start his new role next month.
Sinning grew up in Mapleton and graduated with an accounting degree from Gustavus Adolphus College.
He has been working at a commercial insurance agency in Mankato for four years and has three kids in the MAPS district, who he said in part inspired him to join the board.
“I’ve always been passionate. I get to see what’s going on in the schools,” he said. “Just seeing things that I think I could help with, I’ve been involved with a lot of nonprofits in town and a lot of boards. I think I’m able to connect with people and connect people to other people, and I think that will be helpful on the board,” he said.
Sinning has sought to be on the board in the past. Sapp said he was a top contender when both he and Baker sought to fill Reid’s vacancy.
He also ran for the board in 2020.
The changes are all happening ahead of the school board election filing period, which begins on Aug. 2.
Sapp said while it’s been a unique year, she anticipates going into election season with a cohesive board.
“We’ve been very lucky with the people that we have appointed so far,” she said. “We’re very lucky. There are some communities that lose a board member and can’t find another one to step up, because it’s such a contentious time to be on the school board. So I think it’s going to be an amazing trip into election season, and I think it’ll be interesting to see who all files.”
Four out of seven seats will be up for election; three of those seats will be four-year terms and one of those seats will be a two-year term.
The four-year seats include Sapp’s seat, Vice Chair Kristi Schuck’s seat and Sinning’s seat. Baker’s seat, which is up for a special election, is a two-year term.
Sapp, Baker and Sinning have confirmed they are running.
Board members Christopher Kind, Liz Ratcliff and Erin Roberts are in the second year of their four-year terms and are not up for re-election.
All seats are at-large.
After officially being sworn in Monday, Baker said he’s been preparing for the role.
“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’ve participated in a couple of committee meetings on enrollment, on trying to get our business community engaged with our school district.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board voted to increase the hourly rate for substitute employees. Substitute teachers in particular will get a pay raise to $200 per day from $150 previously.
