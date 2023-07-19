MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools Board is launching a new initiative to improve communication and transparency between the district’s elected officials and the school community on key school board matters, the district announced Wednesday.
The initiative allows for different modes of communication and opportunities for interaction with the public.
The board has formed a new Communications Committee to guide the initiative, and Chair Shannon Sinning has asked Vice-Chair Kristi Schuck, Director Patrick Baker and district staff to serve on the committee, according to a news release.
Components of the new strategy include the launch of a new electronic school board newsletter to all district families and community members, known as the Board Bulletin, which will share the latest news on actions and items.
There will also be increased communication from the board on district social media channels and an improved school board webpage as part of the soon-to-be launched new district website.
Further, there will be continued opportunities for family, student and staff public participation in the district’s Classroom to the Boardroom strategic planning process as well as opportunities for direct conversations with board members through the district’s ongoing Coffee and Conversation events.
