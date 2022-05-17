MANKATO — In the wake of Kenneth Reid leaving the Mankato Area School Board, eight applicants have tossed their hats in the ring to be considered as his replacement.
The interested parties are Shannon Sinning, Joel Hellerich, Patrick Baker, Christa Wolner, Elizabeth Hanke, Rajini Mysari, Anthony Stadtherr and Kari Pratt.
“It was great that so many people were interested,” said Stacy Wells, the school district’s director of communications. “We’ve had very tough School Board meetings over the last couple of years, so we’re happy there are still people willing to sit on the board.”
Wells named COVID-19 and its surrounding issues such as masking, distance learning and testing as a hot-button topic, as well as critical race theory. Wells said all of the national news bulletins have played out in the Mankato School Board chambers as well with members of the public coming to speak at meetings.
“People are very passionate about both sides, whether school should remain open or closed, whether students should be vaccinated,” Wells said. “Those topics are very contentious. Going through the whole pandemic was just tough.”
Reid left two years into his four-year term because he took a new job in Duluth. He vacated his seat May 2. The deadline to apply for Reid’s open seat was 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the eight contenders vying for the open seat after having submitted applications to serve.
Now it’s a School Board decision. The school board meets for a work session on Wednesday where the board will likely discuss its process for selecting Reid’s replacement. Applications will be distributed to the school board members for their review, and then at a June 6 meeting they are expected to make a decision, Wells said.
The new School Board member will be seated until December. If they’re interested in continuing on the board, they must file to run in August to be on the November ballot.
Wells said in her opinion, this is one way for community members to show they want to be involved in helping the district meet the needs of students, families, staff and the larger community. “Everyone has a different reason for doing it,” she said.
She said it’s a unique post as it’s considered a nonpartisan civic leader position.
“This is a great way for someone to get their toes wet,” Wells said, “and see if it’s something they actually want to do through a campaign process and an election. Or they may serve a few months and decide this isn’t for me.”
