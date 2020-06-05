MANKATO — The only black member of the Mankato School Board, who accused his board colleagues of racism, is now asking them to participate in state mediation.
At a special board meeting Friday evening, Abdi Sabrie proposed the board engage the Bureau of Mediation Services — a state agency that provides neutral mediation and arbitration.
Most board members did not respond specifically to that idea. But they are committed to working to improve board member relations and racial equity, they said during the virtual meeting held in response to a social media post Sabie made on Tuesday.
Sabrie posted a photograph that he said “represents racism in the boardroom.” The photo of six members of the Mankato School Board along with the district’s superintendent was at that time on the district’s website. Sabrie claimed the photo was one example of “intentional exclusion” by his board colleagues.
“I feel their collective knees on my neck, I feel my humanity negated, my oath and function of public office blocked,” Sabrie wrote.
Board Chair Darren Wacker initially posted a statement on the school district’s Facebook page calling Sabrie’s report that he was excluded from the photo “simply untrue.” That statement was later deleted and Wacker issued an apology for not acknowledging Sabrie’s “experiences, pain and challenges.”
On Friday board members Kristi Schuck and Sara Hansen and Supt. Paul Peterson also stated apologies over the photograph, which has been taken down.
“I read your words and I hurt for your truth,” Schuck said to Sabrie. “I apologize for my part in making your voice feel not heard.”
Hansen said she should have done something when Sabrie “opted out” of being in the photo that was taken after a September board meeting.
“I should have seen a large flashing light in my head telling me that the strain on our board was much more severe and warranted much more urgent action instead of passively following a tradition of a group photo,” Hansen said.
Peterson said the photo should not have been on the district website, “regardless of why” Sabrie was not in it.
“It was a mistake to post it and as superintendent I take responsibility for that,” he said.
Sabrie said the week has been “very difficult,” but conflict is not always a bad thing.
“Conflict is a prerequisite for progress,” he said. “If people agree all the time they are not having meaningful conversation.”
Hansen said she was supportive of bringing in an outside mediator to help resolve the conflict. Peterson suggested the board also consider trying the restorative circle format that is used in the schools.
No decision on a next action was made.
Multiple board members stated they hoped to continue to their work toward racial equity on the board and across the school district.
“We do not shy away from challenges,” Judi Brandon said. “We will address this challenge just as we have previous ones. Our racial equity work is a journey. And we’re all on this journey together.”
Wacker said ongoing discussions will be needed.
“This process is going to take time,” he said. “It’s going to take commitment. It’s going to take focus and there are not six individuals that I would rather be doing this work with.”
