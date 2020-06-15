MANKATO — The Mankato School Board continued discussion on race relations Monday, but its members have not yet decided a next step forward.
A social media post by board member Abdi Sabrie sparked in conversation in early June. He said a photo on the district website that did not include him was representative of the racism he has experienced. In a special meeting called a few days later Sabrie suggested the board ask the state Bureau of Mediation Services to provide mediation.
Supt. Paul Peterson said at a Monday workshop he confirmed the state agency would provide conflict resolution services. He also reached out to the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership and an equity official with the Minnesota Department of Human Services and both organizations also would facilitate dialogue about board relations and racial equity.
Sabrie said he still favored the Bureau of Mediation Services because it would develop findings and make recommendations that would hold the board “accountable.”
Sabrie added Monday he also believes the district has a lot of work to do toward improving cultural competency and reducing racial disparities.
Board member Sara Hansen questioned whether contracting with someone to provide board conflict resolution was a wise expense when four board seats are up for election in November. Before she and other members retire at the end of the year, she suggested they instead focus on a district equity issue or two.
“I think that would be a great way for us to spend some time and energy and get some momentum going that the next board could pick up,” she said.
Board member Judi Brandon said she believes the board needs to address its internal conflict before it can make progress on other issues.
“I think we need to figure out how we got to this point before we can move forward,” she said.
Board member Kristi Schuck said she needs more information about the mediation and other facilitator options before forming a preference.
Peterson and board Chair Darren Wacker said they would work together to develop a proposal for further board consideration. No time line was established.
