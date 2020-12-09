MANKATO — None of the community members who sounded off on the issue of police officers in Mankato schools had concerns about the officers themselves.
During a workshop meeting Wednesday, School Board members noted most of the feedback they have received in opposition to school resource officers is based on general concerns heightened by national incidents of police violence.
Mankato Area Public Schools held a series of community forums and an online survey about school resource officers. The School Board received a lengthy summary of the feedback and met Wednesday to discuss and hear more testimony.
The contact between the school district and the city of Mankato to have officers at West and East high schools and Prairie Winds Middle School is expiring. The School Board will decide on Dec. 21 whether to renew, amend or allow the contract to expire. The district is currently paying the city $192,000 annually.
A group of teens and young adults called Ignite the Youth has led a push to remove the officers and reinvest the dollars on other student supports. An online petition to remove officers gained 1,500 signatures.
Among those who commented on an online survey or during the community forums held by the district last month, multiple board members noted there were nothing but positive comments the officers that are presently serving the district. The opposition appears to be centered around national concerns over police conduct, they said.
“The shift keeps going to the national narrative rather than what is happening here in Mankato,” board member Judi Brandon said. “We keep trying to bring the focus back to what’s happening here.
“From having read what a lot of families in Mankato are thinking right now, people don’t see that happening in the schools right now,” board member Sara Hansen said.
Still, school and police leaders said they respect that resource officers are not contributing positively to every student’s educational experience.
“We recognize that not everyone will feel safe with school resource officers. We recognize that not everyone will feel safe without them either,” said Matt DuRose, deputy director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
DuRose provided School Board members with some history on the partnership and said his department is willing to evolve the program.
There have been officers in schools for decades, he said. The number of officers has varied between one and four. The resource officers are selected internally and attend at least a few days of specialized training.
The resource officers do investigate crimes and make requests, but DuRose said they are not involved in non-criminal school disciplinary decisions.
They also work to build positive relationships with students, he said. He noted a recent call involving a youth who was having thoughts about suicide. The child was not receptive toward the first officers to arrive at the youth’s home but did accept help from the school resource officer when she arrived because the child knew that officer.
If the resource officer program is eliminated, DuRose said patrol officers would respond to calls to the schools and there could be a longer wait for responses to non-emergency issues.
The department is receptive to any ideas for improving the resource officers program, the deputy director said.
“We recognize we have an opportunity to re-envision how we’re operating the school resource officer program and we’re willing and open to having that dialogue,” he said.
The School Board also heard from Ignite the Youth leader Anisa Omar, who said resource officers are part of system that “pushes students out of the classroom and into the criminal justice system.”
She can find no data demonstrating that resource officers make schools safer, she said, and many members of marginalized communities do no trust and are fearful of police.
“For many Black and brown youth, the presence of school resource officers disrupts their learning environment,” she said.
One School Board member said Wednesday he is favor of keeping officers in schools.
Abdi Sabrie said he served as a citizen adviser as the department developed its community policing model and he and his family has participated in the Cops and Bobbers summer fishing program hosted by the resource officers.
“Our police are the best. They do a wonderful job,” he said.
Other board members did not state a position Wednesday or said they were still undecided.
School Board Chairman Darren Wacker said he looked forward to receiving a recommendation from district administration before the next board meeting.
He said he would not support a continuation of the contract if it does not include some changes that address concerns brought by some community members.
“There needs to be change. I don’t know quite yet what that change is,” he said.
A potential revision discussed Wednesday was identifying the goals of the resource officers partnership and including some measure of accountability of if they are being achieved.
Supt. Paul Peterson said his administrative cabinet has not yet developed a recommendation but will have one before Dec. 21.
