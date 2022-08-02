MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools board filing period opens today and runs through Aug. 16.
Four out of seven seats will be up for election on the Mankato Area Board; three of those seats will be four-year terms and one will be a two-year term. All members are elected at large.
The four-year seats include Chair Jodi Sapp’s seat, Vice Chair Kristi Schuck’s seat and Shannon Sinning’s seat. Patrick Baker’s seat, which is up for a special election, is a two-year term.
Sapp, Baker, Schuck and Sinning have confirmed to The Free Press they are running.
Board members Christopher Kind, Liz Ratcliff and Erin Roberts are in the second year of their four-year terms and are not up for re-election.
Candidates interested in running can pick up forms in the district’s deputy clerk office. Candidates must be 21 or older by the time they are sworn in and must have been a resident of the district for 30 days before the election.
Becky Bailey, assistant to the superintendent and school board, said people can only run for one of the term options.
“When they fill out their packet, they can bring it in to me, and it has to be notarized. I can do that here if needed. There’s also a $2 filing fee,” she said.
There will be no special election for the school board. Election Day is Nov. 8.
While the board is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the district, it is involved in policymaking.
Communications Director Stacy Wells said it’s just as important for people to get out and vote for school board elections like it is for any other election.
“It’s another opportunity for a citizen to do their civic duty if they so choose to be involved with the governance level with the school district,” she said.
