MANKATO — Shannon Sinning was officially sworn in as a member of the Mankato Area Public Schools Board Tuesday.
Sinning was appointed in July to fill Bukata Hayes’ seat following his resignation. He moved to the Twin Cities.
Sinning's appointment brings the board back to full capacity following several resignations from the board over the past year.
Sinning grew up in Mapleton and graduated with an accounting degree from Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been working at a commercial insurance agency in Mankato for four years and has three children in the district, who he said in part inspired him to join the board.
Sinning has sought to be on the board in the past. Chair Jodi Sapp said he was a top contender when both he and Patrick Baker sought to fill then-Vice Chair Kenneth Reid’s vacancy.
He also ran for the board in 2020.
