MANKATO — An equity consulting group suggests Mankato Area Public Schools update its mission statement and values and develop a list of equity questions to ask with every major decision.
Mankato School Board members met virtually with representatives of the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership to discuss the group's work in the district over the last school year and its recommendations.
The district is paying the group $67,000 for a process that reviewed the district curriculum and policies and included meetings and surveys with district leaders and community groups.
This spring parents and students from diverse demographic groups were invited to virtual community engagement sessions.
A sampling of the feedback was shared Wednesday. Both parents and students sought more diversity among district staff and broader teaching and celebration of the history and present contributions of Native Americans and people of color.
Parents also requested better communications and suggested student assessments should be broadened to be more comprehensive. Somali students and parents also requested more English language learner and translation services.
Minnesota Education Equity Partnership leaders shared recommendations Wednesday including updating the district's mission and vision statements and its list of values to be more equity-driven.
A new mission statement was proposed as:
“Mankato Area Public Schools is committed to working together equitably, with families and communities, so that each learner has the knowledge and skills to be successful and contributing citizens in a diverse global society.”
The district should set a list of “equity commitments” — or goals that would mean the district is meeting its mission and vision, such as every student graduates and an achievement gap no longer exists.
The district also should develop an “equity lens” — or a list of questions to ask when setting policies and making other major decisions, such as which groups are advantaged and disadvantaged.
The group also recommended the district develop a race-related glossary that defines terms such as institutional racism and structural racism.
Minnesota Education Equity Partnership Associate Executive Director Jennifer Godinez told the board she also heard from community members they'd like to hear the district make commitments about celebrating communities of color and increasing staff diversity. She suggested the board consider such action later in the year. The board last year set a goal of increasing the percentage of teachers of color to 10% within three years.
Board members also suggested exploring having an ongoing equity committee and creating a diversity officer position like some other school districts have done.
School Board member decided to hold another work session in coming weeks to continue discussion. The board is scheduled to vote on adopting an “equity framework” document at its July 19 meeting.
“We're going to foundationally infuse this equity work into policy and into how our district is going to lead and teach and affect our communities,” School Board member Kristi Schuck said.
Community members will be invited to learn more about the district's equity work during a public event to be held on Sept. 16 at the Mayo Clinic Health System. Supt. Paul Peterson said the event will be “part learning and part celebrating.”
