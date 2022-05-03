MANKATO — Kenneth Reid has resigned from the Mankato Area Public School Board effective immediately.
Reid, who is the director of African American and Multicultural Affairs at Minnesota State University, is relocating to Duluth where he has been hired as the associate vice president of academic and student affairs of Lake Superior College.
Reid began serving on the School Board in 2020 and served as vice chair.
At their June 6 meeting, the School Board will appoint an eligible school district resident to complete Reid's term, which expires at the end of 2024. The new member will begin serving July 18.
Applications to fill the open seat are being accepted until May 17. Applications are available at the district office in the Intergovernmental Center at 10 Civic Center Drive in Mankato. Interested applicants can contact Becky Bailey, deputy clerk.
