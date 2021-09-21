ST. PETER — A St. Peter School Board member has resigned and a temporary replacement will be appointed.
Bill Soderlund submitted his resignation Sunday, effective that day. He was not at the Monday board meeting.
Soderlund's letter of resignation provides no explanation. He did not return a call from The Free Press.
Soderlund was elected in November 2019 to serve a term from 2020 to 2024.
The remaining members of the board are required by state law to appoint someone to fill the seat until a special election next year. There is an election in November for other board seats that are up for reelection but it's too late to include the new vacancy in that election.
School Board Chair Ben Leonard said a special board workshop meeting will soon be scheduled to plan an appointment process.
