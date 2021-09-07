MANKATO — Mankato School Board members debated but decided not to add a last-minute mask requirement at district high schools.
Last month the School Board ordered students and staff wear masks at elementary and middle schools.
No further mask discussion was on the board’s Tuesday meeting agenda. But board member Kenneth Reid asked midway through the meeting to add consideration of a high school mask requirement to the action items.
The majority of board members agreed to add it to the agenda. But after a lengthy discussion they opted not to take any action.
Reid said he has been “very conflicted” after reading news reports about coronavirus outbreaks at schools across the country that that have already started their school years.
He said he also had other concerns: that high school students won’t wear masks as recommended because of peer pressure, that there is no remote learning option this year for students who are on quarantine and that quarantines are optional after an exposure.
Reid said he also was swayed by the recommendation that quarantines are not necessary if both an infected person and a close contact were wearing masks.
“Children are getting sick,” he said. “And if we can mitigate that by having both people have their mask on — for me as an educator it goes back to the basic purpose of us being here, which is making sure that each of our students can learn.”
High school students start school this week but Reid suggested a requirement go into effect on Monday to give the district time to communicate with families and give families time to prepare.
Other board members said they also are concerned but have faith in the plan approved last month that could add a high school mask requirement under two scenarios.
Masks could be ordered if 5% of a school’s student body is out sick with COVID-19 or any other flu-like symptoms.
They also will be required to report to the state if 5% or more of students are out for three days and the state could then step in and ask the school to shut down entirely.
Administrators also will consider a mask requirement if three or more students who were in the same classroom contract COVID-19. That could suggest the virus is spreading within classrooms. In this scenario Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogan said staff would also first investigate whether exposure could be traced back to an outside of school gathering.
In both scenarios the school also would implement more social distancing and plexiglass barriers.
“The modified building operations is something that I feel confident about,” board member Kristi Schuck said.
Board members Jodi Sapp and Chris Kind, who previously opposed the mask requirement at the elementary and middle schools, said they supported personal choice.
“I think we have to defer to parents. We have to defer to students,” Kind said. “Because they are the most affected by their decisions.”
Sapp also was concerned about the optics of changing the requirements without an opportunity for more public input.
“Last minute it’s going to seem like we conspired to do it this way,” she said.
