MANKATO — Before commenters criticized the Mankato School Board, the board chair temporarily suspended a controversial requirement for citizens to share their home address before speaking at meetings.
A standing-room only crowd filled the board chambers Monday evening in the wake of national media coverage over the board’s public comment rules. But fewer than 15 people actually got up to speak.
New restrictions were supposed to include limiting speakers to board agenda items. But several of the speakers were allowed to include comments on a wide array of topics ranging from vaccines to school resource officers.
Last month School Board Chair Jodi Sapp announced these new limits on public forum speakers, who have been showing up at board meetings in record numbers. Sapp told The Free Press the changes were in response to “political grandstanding” and “bullying” occurring at past forums.
Under the new requirements, speakers may not address any board members or district staff individually by name. Audience members also are not allowed to applaud or speak out of turn.
Violations could result in the forum being cut short or individuals being banned from future forums, Sapp warned.
Multiple speakers Monday criticized the limit on what citizens may speak about during meetings.
“I feel it is imperative that the parents of the students you oversee and the taxpayers that elected you have the right to bring their public concerns to you the School Board,” said parent Brook Devenport. “How can we ensure our children’s needs are being met if we cannot share our concerns and needs in an open meeting.”
But not all of the speakers were opposed to the change.
“This is not a town hall meeting. This is a business meeting,” said James Dimock. “We shouldn’t have to put aside real business — real serious issues.”
Before she opened the meeting to public comments, Sapp announced she was suspending the longtime requirement that speakers publicly state their street address.
Many public bodies have long had that as a stipulation, though it had previously not been strictly enforced at the Mankato board meetings.
A clip from the Oct. 18 meeting of Sapp forcing resident John Wicklund to give his address has gone viral. Wicklund objected out of concern over vandalism at his home.
Sapp said her board colleagues will discuss and decide whether to reinstate or permanently cancel the address requirement at an upcoming workshop.
Speakers were still required to give their address to the board on a written form when they signed up to participate in the forum on Monday.
Only a few of the forum’s speakers shared concern about addresses. Saredin Moosavi said he worried about the safety of police officers, military members and victims of domestic violence.
“If someone says ‘I can’t share my address,’ please afford them the courtesy of allowing them not to share that,” he said.
Wicklund chose to spend his allotted three minutes talking about COVID-19 vaccines and the district’s effort to increase staff diversity.
Most of Monday’s speakers started with a brief rebuff of forum rules, but most of the time was spent critiquing other district practices. Like past meetings, common topics included masks and other pandemic requirements, and how schools teach about race and racism.
Ronald Schmidt accused most of the board members of having “brought shame and discredit on our school district.”
“You have pushed Marxism, racism, diversity, equity and inclusiveness as well as anti-Americianism, globalism, deviant sexuality and other harmful indoctrination upon the student body,” he said.
In Minnesota there is no requirement for school boards and other public bodies to open up meetings to public comments. There are also no rules on how bodies choose to conduct public forums.
The new restrictions and the address mandate have drawn coverage and critique from national conservative media outlets. Sapp said she has since received threatening messages from across the country.
Multiple members of the Mankato Department of Public Safety were present for Monday’s meeting.
Expectations for a crowded School Board forum prompted the postponement of a Mankato City Council workshop to discuss the city’s proposed budget — it was supposed to take place Monday evening in a room near the School Board meeting at the Intergovernmental Center.
“Given some of the potential activity at tonight’s School Board meeting, out of an abundance of caution we’ve made the decision to cancel tonight’s meeting so the community can focus on one thing,” City Manager Susan Arntz told The Free Press.
Free Press staff writer Mark Fischenich contributed to this story.
