GIBBON — The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School Board was deadlocked Monday on whether to close a school in Fairfax, setting up further discussions on how to cut costs later this week.
The board was split 3-3 on whether to close the Fairfax intermediate school for fourth- through sixth-graders during a special meeting Monday in Gibbon.
Board members will now meet Friday to discuss next steps.
A school closure was part of the GFW district's three-year plan submitted to the state to get out of statutory operating debt, said Superintendent Lonnie Seifert. The district estimated closing the Fairfax school would've saved $622,248 over the next three years.
"At this point we either need to find a way to close a building or come up with a chunk of money,” Seifert said.
The recommendation which failed Monday would've cut four to five support staff jobs. About 155 Fairfax students would've gone to schools in either Gibbon or Winthrop beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.
“The fourth and fifth graders would be moved to Gibbon into the primary building and the sixth graders would be moved to Winthrop,” Seifert said.
The district weighed other consolidation scenarios before recommending the Fairfax closure. Board member Marisa Lee, who joined fellow Fairfax Board member Becky Vos among the three voting against the closure Monday, said assistance offered by the Fairfax City Council could lead to more savings if the school remains open.
The council offered free utilities for a set number of years and assistance raising money for new playground equipment, according to Lee. She said the board will discuss its options Friday, but it's unclear what they'll decide to do.
“We probably need to do something because of our statutory operating debt plan," she said. “We’re just not sure what it’ll be yet."
District residents voted down a nearly $49.5 million bond referendum to construct a new school for pre-kindergartners through 12th graders in Gibbon by a 1,187-980 margin in November 2019. While Gibbon voters voted in favor of the proposal and Winthrop voters narrowly opposed it, Fairfax voters overwhelmingly rejected it 609-255.
The GFW School District includes sections of Sibley, Renville, McLeod, Nicollet and Brown counties. Friday's special meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at GFW Primary School in Gibbon.
