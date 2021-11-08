MANKATO — Speakers no longer will have to publicly share their full address when they address the Mankato School Board.
At a workshop meeting Monday, board members agreed to permanently eliminate the longstanding requirement that has become a national controversy. They also talked about starting listening sessions or another opportunity for citizens to share opinions with board members.
Many school boards and city councils across the state require citizens to provide their address before speaking at public meetings. Board Chair Jodi Sapp has said addresses have been a condition for as long as she's been on the board, though it hasn't always been strictly enforced.
But the preexisting address requirement and some new limitations on the board's public comment period have drawn scrutiny from national conservative media outlets.
Before a standing-room-only crowd at last week's board meeting, Sapp announced she'd suspend the address requirement pending further conversation with her board colleagues.
Board members discussed addresses and other ideas for continued alterations to public input opportunities Monday.
There was consensus that full street addresses need not be shared with the public at large. The change comes after some speakers expressed safety concerns if their address became publicly known.
Speakers will continue to be asked to share the city in which they reside. Board members agreed they still want to know whether a speaker lives within a district.
“It's important for the board to have an understanding whether or not we're hearing from constituents or from someone who is outside the community that we represent,” board member Darren Wacker said.
Speakers still will be asked to share their full address and other contact information on a written form. Board members said they generally don't review those forms before meetings, but sometimes a district representative will contact a speaker afterwards to answer a question.
Board members do not respond to questions or complaints during board meetings.
Board member Erin Roberts said she often hears from people who don't think the board pays attention because they don't respond. She suggested providing the public with more education about how listening is the point of these forums.
Board member Kristi Schuck suggested they work to inform constituents on how they can contact them via phone or email or request a one-on-one meeting.
“There are other ways aside from open forum to have their voices heard,” she said.
Schuck proposed they also consider holding periodic “listening sessions” like some other boards have implemented. The less formal sessions are not recorded and board members may respond to questions. Board members discussed potentially holding them before board meetings or going to a different school each time. They decided to research what other boards are doing and aim to start sessions after the new year.
Board members also agreed they should continue a new restriction that speakers can only talk about items on the board's agenda. The limitation is necessary to curb “political grandstanding,” Sapp said.
“We're going to refocus the conversation back on what we're supposed to be here for: educating our kids,” she said.
The board's discussion about its open forum procedures followed a closed-door meeting for a “discussion on the purchase of real or personal property.” Public entities are permitted to close meetings to discuss potential real estate transactions.
This fall a district survey, which asked residents about whether they'd support higher taxes to aid building projects, listed the purchase of land for a new elementary school as one possibility.
