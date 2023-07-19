MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools Board Wednesday upheld a re-evaluation committee’s decision to keep curriculum that was challenged by a community member.
It’s the first time in recent history a community member has brought forth a curriculum challenge to the district’s elected officials, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
During a meeting Wednesday night, school board members heard Mankato West High School parent Elizabeth Hanke’s appeal of the committee’s decision to keep curriculum related to racism that was presented in an English 10 class.
Hanke’s challenge centered around a graphic that provided examples of overt white supremacy and covert white supremacy, which was shown to students before reading the book “March” by civil rights activist John Lewis.
Wednesday evening Hanke argued that students were denied the chance to hear different perspectives of the material.
“There wasn’t discussion built in the slideshow to show my perspective or perspective of the students in the class,” she said.
Hanke also argued students she spoke to didn’t feel comfortable sharing their views in class.
In a letter from an attorney from the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) organization — of which Hanke is a volunteer for — submitted to Principal Sherri Blasing as part of the process, the attorney listed examples of white supremacy within the graphic they wanted to challenge.
Those included the “Make America Great Again” slogan and concepts such as white silence.
FAIR is a non-partisan civil rights organization, according to its website description.
The attorney’s letter further argues against a reflection question presented in the curriculum which says that denying racism exists is overt racism.
“This particular example suggests that ‘overt racism’ is only perpetrated against people of color, presumably only by white people,” the letter said in part.
“In total, the pyramid graphic, together with the slides that follow it, convey a clear message that racism is only perpetrated against people of color, that certain widely-held thoughts and beliefs are examples of racist ‘white supremacy,’ and that a particular well-organized political slogan is an established example of ‘white supremacy,’” it continued.
Hanke, who does not have students in the class, said she became aware of the curriculum when students in the class recorded video of the lesson and showed it to their parents, who then sent it to her. Hanke is a frequent school board meeting attendee.
Hanke said she later asked West Principal Sherri Blasing for the rest of the curriculum.
Board members voted 6-1 on a motion to uphold the committee’s decision, with Board Member Christopher Kind being the only one to oppose.
Board Member Erin Roberts, who is the only person of color on the board, was among those voting in favor of keeping the curriculum.
“I think we can both agree that you and I have very different lenses based on experience. My experiences are going to be different from your experiences, life experiences,” she said in part.
“If we are going to start to have those conversations, how do you present it in a way that the Black and brown students are not going to see that as racism, and I’m not sure you can.”
Roberts also recounted her experience with the “Make America Great Again” slogan.
“That was used against me the other day and told to go back to where I came from,” she said. “That’s racism.”
“Now, I understand that not everybody who uses that is inherently racist. I fully recognize that, but you have to understand what is happening to people. This triangle represents what happens to people all the time.”
“I’m very sorry to hear that you were attacked,” Hanke responded in part. “People that have different opinions shouldn’t be attacking each other, and that does prevent all types of discussion.”
Board Member Liz Ratcliff also argued she believed the graphic was correct.
“It is disappointing that kids don’t feel safe talking to a teacher or a counselor, so I don’t know what we can do about that, but I would just say that this triangle graphic is, I believe that it’s accurate. I think that our policies are to be visibly inclusive and anti-racist,” she said.
Kind asked whether or not the modern day examples presented in the graphic were relevant to the piece students were reading.
The process initially started in January.
The re-evaluation committee, which consists of school district staff, teachers and community members then met in May and unanimously decided to uphold the curriculum.
Questions asked during the process included whether or not the material was educationally suitable and whether it was relevant to curriculum objectives.
Although curriculum challenges aren’t common in the district, they do have policies outlining how the process should go, Peterson said.
The first step is to handle the situation at the classroom level.
“Because that’s where the curriculum is being used. Our policy, like I would guess in most schools, is really going to encourage people to have conversations at that teacher level,” he said.
The following step would be to take the concern to the principal.
After that, the issue gets taken up by the re-evaluation committee and lastly through an appeal meeting, which board members held Wednesday.
While board members upheld the committee’s discussion, board members and Hanke did discuss possible improvements in the process.
The board’s decision is the final step in the process.
