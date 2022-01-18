MANKATO — The calendars for the coming two school years at Mankato Area Public Schools are set and include new days off for Indigenous Peoples Day and Eid al-Fitr.
The Mankato School Board on Monday adopted district calendars for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.
The calendars are similar to recent schedules with two notable changes: Students and staff will have days off on Indigenous Peoples Day in October and on Eid al-Fitr in April, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of fasting.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the changes are aimed at being more inclusive of the district’s diverse population.
The calendars were developed by a committee of district administrators, teachers and others. They considered nearly 1,800 responses to an online survey about calendar preferences.
Director of Teaching and Learning Travis Olson said survey takers favored starting after Labor Day and having a spring break.
Next year students will have a short spring break, come back to school for two partial weeks then have a day off for Good Friday. The 2024 spring break is longer because it coincides with an early Good Friday.
The majority of survey takers also said they’d prefer school to end two hours early instead of the current practice of starting two hours late on teacher professional development days.
Olson said district staff will decide the feasibility of switching in coming months. Considerations will include the impact on busing, child care programs and extracurricular activities.
The calendars as approved note the staff development days but do not specify if they’ll be late start or early release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.