LE SUEUR — Students and chaperones from Kato Public Charter School were rescued from the Minnesota River after their canoes capsized.
A group of 11 students and two chaperones from the Mankato school were on a canoe trip and called 911 just before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a Le Sueur County Sheriff Office press release.
The group encountered trees in fast-moving water north of Le Sueur, causing multiple canoes to tip over.
Rescuers found two people clinging to an overturned canoe in the middle of the river. Some canoeists made it to a sandbar.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, fire and rescue squads and a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources boat assisted in the rescue.
All of the group members were treated by ambulance personnel after they were brought to shore in Henderson.
