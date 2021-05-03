MANKATO — A new parent drop-off and pickup lane at Prairie Winds Middle School is among the exterior construction projects planned in the Mankato Area Public School District this summer.
The School Board approved a bid at nearly $411,000 for projects at three schools, with funding to come from state and local tax dollars dedicated for maintenance work.
A new parent drive lane at Prairie Winds will have space for more vehicles, hopefully reducing congestion at the beginning and ending of the school day.
The parking lot and playground blacktop at Bridges Community School also are being repaved and new cub and gutter will be installed along the playground to repair drainage. The storm sewer at West High School also will be repaired.
