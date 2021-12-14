Cook Samantha Tester Bauleke knew something was wrong the moment she saw student Melissa Boles approaching her kitchen.
“You could tell she was panicked,” Tester Bauleke recalled of the scare last Wednesday at Prairie Winds Middle School.
Melissa says she was able to breathe, but “just barely,” after a bite of a sandwich got stuck in her throat. Her first thought was “go get help,” she recalled.
Tester Bauleke saw food in Melissa’s mouth and realized she was choking. The cook used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the food from the sixth grader’s throat.
The incident lasted only a minute or two. But Tester Bauleke said it “felt like forever.”
The cook learned the Heimlich maneuver back when she was a Mankato student. That was several years ago, but she still remembered to make a fist above Melissa’s navel and thrust upward and inward.
“You jumped into action so quickly,” Prairie Winds Principal Monde Schwartz told Tester Bauleke. “We’re all so glad you did what you did.”
Melissa gave Tester Bauleke a simple “thank you” and a hug when they met for the first time Monday after her emergency.
Melissa was sent to the nurse to be checked over before she returned to her classes as usual. School staff informed her parents.
Melissa said she did not know it is called the Heimlich maneuver, but she said she had an idea what to expect after seeing her parents once use it to help one of her sisters who also had a choking scare. Melissa now says she’s not going to wait until the Heimlich maneuver is taught in health class. She’s planning to ask her parents, who are both doctors, to teach her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.