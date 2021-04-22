MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools had 20 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff between April 15 and 21. Another 246 students and staff were on quarantine due to close contact with a confirmed case.
The numbers are down from 29 cases and 288 quarantine the prior week.
The St. Peter School District reported having only one active student case Thursday. Eighteen students are on quarantine.
Last week four cases and 42 quarantines were reported in St. Peter.
