MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools’ COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming academic year will be similar to new and relaxed federal recommendations released this week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it no longer recommends quarantining for people exposed to the illness. People who test positive are still advised to stay home for five days followed by mask wearing through day 10.
The district was anticipating new recommendations from the CDC and is in the process of implementing “very similar” policies, said Scott Hogan, director of facilities with the Mankato district.
“If there’s a positive case, we’re not requiring the class or close contacts to quarantine anymore,” he said of one of the most notable changes.
Students, families and staff are still encouraged to get vaccinated if they haven’t already or keep up to date on boosters if they received prior doses. Masking, meanwhile, will generally remain optional just as it was during the last portion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Exceptions include required masking in school nurse offices, Hogan said, as well as during the five-day period after people who tested positive return from their five days in quarantine. Nurses' offices are where people feeling ill with COVID-19, influenza or other symptoms would go before going home.
Students who had COVID-19 can take antigen tests 48 hours apart after their isolation period, Hogan said. If they test negative, no masking would be needed through day 10.
The CDC’s update reflects a priority to keep more students in classrooms as the pandemic lingers on in its third year. Districts turned to hybrid and remote learning models for stretches during the pandemic, especially earlier on.
COVID-19 metrics aren’t quite as ugly now as they were during most of the last academic year, when rampant community spread caused surges of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the Mankato area and nationwide. Compared to a year ago at this time, however, the metrics aren’t exactly encouraging either.
Other less severe, viral illnesses such as influenza have a seasonal nature. They spread from the fall to the spring before fading into the background over the summer.
COVID-19 was looking similar until last summer in 2021, when a new variant arrived and led to the worst stretch of the pandemic yet in fall 2021. While cases have ebbed and flowed since then, they never faded this summer to the extent they did a year ago.
The nine south-central Minnesota counties combined for 391 new cases between July 31-Aug. 6, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The same date range in 2021 had 174 new cases despite far less access to at-home tests that typically aren’t included in official reporting.
The 391 new cases during the most recent reporting week marked the third straight week of upticks in the region and the highest weekly total since March. It was at least a slight uptick, remaining relatively steady compared to the previous week’s 387 new cases.
Given how transmissible the BA.5 variant is, another increase wasn’t too surprising, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst who’s tracked COVID-19 trends throughout the pandemic.
“Nothing to panic about in itself, but it’s important to realize we’ve been gradually moving up for weeks now, and the levels we’re at are quite high,” he said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths also rose this week.
The south-central region combined for four newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising its pandemic toll to 518. New deaths were confirmed in Nicollet, Le Sueur, Sibley and Faribault counties.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose from 14 to 23 during the two most recent reporting weeks. Blue Earth and Nicollet counties had five each between July 31-Aug. 6.
Beyond south-central Minnesota, the state as a whole had an increase in its number of counties in high-transmission range — none in this region. Instead of last week’s seven counties with high transmission, Minnesota had 22 this week.
