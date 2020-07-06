MANKATO — Mankato Public Schools officials are investigating a racist video involving a student that was recently posted on social media.
District administrators have been in contact with the student and the student's family and will take disciplinary action, according to a district statement issued Monday afternoon. No further details are being released.
The district's statement applauded the community members who alerted district staff about the video.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.