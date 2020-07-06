MANKATO — Mankato Public Schools officials are investigating a racist video involving a student that was recently posted on social media.

District administrators have been in contact with the student and the student's family and will take disciplinary action, according to a district statement issued Monday afternoon. No further details are being released.

The district's statement applauded the community members who alerted district staff about the video.

