MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is seeking community input on naming its recently purchased building at 15 Map Drive.
The former MRCI building will be renamed and become the school district’s center for early learning. It will house Early Childhood Family Education, MAPS Preschool and early childhood services, allowing the district to better serve families with much more space.
District Nutrition Services, Print Shop, Maintenance Service and Liaisons also will work from the building.
Once surveys are completed and all suggestions received, a district task force will narrow down recommendations to be presented to the School Board. The board will review the submitted names and make a final selection mid-August. Submissions will be accepted until June 10.
To submit your name recommendation for the district’s new building, go to www.isd77.org and click on the News tab.
